3-Time All-American to ready to lead Cornerstone

Posted 11:45 PM, October 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Cornerstone men's basketball team lost in the NAIA division 2 national championship game last season and senior Kyle Steigenga (Holland Christian) is ready to get that taste out of his mouth.

"Going of from when we lost the National Championship game that has been a driving force behind the offseason" Steigenga said. "That really hurt to be on that end of it last year to be so close at that point to come up that short it really eats at you most days it always comes in my head but at the same time as a team we have to put that behind us as we enter the season."

Steigenga is the only Cornerstone player to ever be a 1st team All American 3 times.

The Golden Eagles open the season a week from Friday against Indiana Wesleyan at Spring Arbor.

