Anchor-Bone Classic has a lot riding on it

ALLENDALE, Mich -- One of the biggest division 2 college football rivalries takes place Saturday as 12th ranked Ferris State hosts 7th ranked Grand Valley State. Last year GVSU won the regular season game and Ferris took the rematch in the playoffs.

"Both teams are new teams. They`re doing a couple things different and i think we`re doing a couple things differently" Lakers quarterback Bart Williams said. "I think both of our goals is just to go 1-0 this week. I think independent of what`s happened in the past i think both of us are just trying to play a really good game on Saturday.'

Bulldog quarterback Reggie Bell has missed the last 3 games with an ankle injury, but head coach Tony Annese says he will start Saturday.

"This week he`s tried to go out during practice and if Tuesday I had to say whether he played or not i would have guessed no" Annese said. "Today he looked really good so I`m gonna name him the starter."

The Lakers expected that Bell would play.

'I was kind of probably anticipating given the gravity of this game that he was gonna be out there" Mitchell said. "So we`ve been preparing for their offense, they`ve got a lot of weapons and their quarterback was one of them and so we know what we want to do."

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. at Top Taggart Field.