We are FOX 17 News, a Tribune station in West Michigan, and we looking for our next Digital Content Editor. This position requires a basic understanding of newsgathering process. The ideal candidate will have experience shooting, editing, and producing content for multiple platforms. The next FOX 17 Digital Content Editor must have a strong desire to break news for broadcast, digital and social media. Functions of this job will include photojournalist, editor and producer.

Responsibilities

The Digital Content Editor edits and produces daily news stories for live broadcast, station website(s) and all current and future media platforms.

* Shoots and edits video for multiple platforms

* Produce stories FOX 17 broadcasts, websites and social media

* Actively engaged on all social media platforms

* Establish story contacts and sources

Qualifications

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Ability to meet deadlines.

* Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays.

* Ability to shoot and edit with speed, efficiency and creativity in a newsroom or field environment.

* Ability to produce high quality news stories across all content platforms.

* Must have a valid Driver’s License and a clean driving record.

* Non-linear editing experience preferred.

Please apply online to: www.tribunemedia.com. Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Company Info

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.