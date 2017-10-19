Dignitaries and organizations remembering Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Several organizations and dignitaries are expressing their condolences regarding the passing of Helen DeVos Thursday.

DeVos died Thursday morning at the age of 90. She was the wife of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos and a major philanthropist in West Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette:

“Cynthia and I extend our deepest sympathies to Rich DeVos and the entire DeVos family. Helen was a tremendous example of compassion, philanthropy and commitment to family. We will keep her and the entire DeVos family in our prayers.”

Gov. Rick Snyder and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley:

Gov. Rick Snyder: “Michigan has lost a great advocate and philanthropist with the passing of Helen DeVos. Her steadfast commitment to helping others can be seen every day in many ways, but particularly as families are cared for during some of their most challenging times at the HelenDeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Our state is a better place because of Helen and the tremendous work she accomplished. Sue and I send our most heartfelt condolences to the DeVosfamily on behalf of all Michiganders.”

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley: “Helen DeVos lived a life of extraordinary impact. I can think of no better example of faithfulness in action – faithfulness to country, to the community she loved so much, to family who will carry that legacy forward, and especially to God, whose presence she is in today.”

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash:

Helen DeVos dedicated her life to God, her family, and our community. Kindness and generosity are her legacy. May her memory be eternal.

Grand Rapids Public Schools:

“On behalf of the Grand Rapids Board of Education and the entire GRPS family, I want to extend our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Helen DeVos. We have all been blessed by Mrs. DeVos’ generosity to this community. Her legacy and treasures will continue to benefit our community for generations to come. This is particularly true for GRPS, her longtime support of the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, and the sustainability efforts that she and Mr. DeVos supported to create healthy, environmental friendly educational environments for our students and teachers.”

Spectrum Health:

Richard C. Breon, President & CEO, Spectrum Health, released the following statement about the passing of Helen DeVos. “I am deeply saddened by the news of Helen DeVos’ passing, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Rich and all of Helen’s family and friends. The legacy of Helen June Van Wesep DeVos will live on forever in the hearts and minds of the many people whose lives she touched. Her legacy will continue to have a lasting influence on the mission and vision of Spectrum Health, where her generosity helped to establish numerous programs and services. Helen and Rich were instrumental in building Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and they made a major commitment to underwrite the child life program at the hospital. They also provided support for Meijer Heart Center, the Richard DeVos Heart & Lung Transplant Program, the Richard McNamara Cardiovascular Fellowship Program and Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion. Helen DeVos, a woman we knew and loved, will be remembered as someone who believed in and encouraged us to be our best. While we mourn her passing, we celebrate and give thanks for her life and legacy of giving that had such profound impact on our community.”

