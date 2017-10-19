WXMI Fox 17 Grand Rapids is looking for a General Sales Manager.

Responsibilities

Acts as Director of Sales for WXMI Fox 17 with the responsibility of attaining revenue and market share goals for the station

Manages the department staff

Develops strategic plans and objectives for the Television Sales Department with assistance from national and local sales managers

Develops key client relationships, both national and local to maximize revenue

Directs the development of marketing strategies and rate structures

Maintains inventory and inventory control on a regular basis

Creative selling across all Tribune Properties is key

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in advertising or marketing or equivalent related experience

Must thoroughly understand the dynamics between sales and inventory control

Requires analytical skills to analyze the market, package, price and sell available airtime

Must demonstrate knowledge of sales, research and agency operations to train, motivate, direct and evaluate the performance of subordinates and rep firms

Must demonstrate effective negotiation, oral and written communication skills to communicate with and influence internal and external contacts, and must be able to prospect for new sports business

Typically requires five to seven years’ experience in television sales with three or more years in a major market

Prior sales management experience required, and both local and national management experience strongly preferred.

Must be able to travel and open to future relocation

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.

Company Info

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.