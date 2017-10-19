Helen DeVos services to be held Monday, Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Services for western Michigan philanthropist Helen DeVos will be held Monday and Tuesday.

Her family says in a statement that she died Wednesday of complications from a stroke following a recent diagnosis of myeloid leukemia. She was 90.

Known for her support of children’s health, Christian education and the arts, DeVos was the wife of Rich DeVos, who co-founded direct-sales company Amway and owns the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

The memorial website helendevos.com says public services will be held at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids. The visitation is scheduled for Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. and a celebration of life event will be the next day from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A private service also will be held Tuesday.