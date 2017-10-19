Journalist, Multimedia

We are FOX 17 News, a Tribune station, and we looking for our next Multi-Platform Reporter. You must be energetic, engaging and experienced in live breaking news coverage. The next FOX 17 multimedia journalist must be a great storyteller for broadcast, digital and social media. If you run with the rest of the pack in the field, this is not the job for you. Strong time management skills are a must. Must be able to shoot video and edit. Minimum two years experience live reporting in a commercial broadcast newsroom is required. THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY LEVEL POSITION.

Responsibilities

The Multi-Media Journalist enterprises and generates daily news stories for live broadcast, station website(s) and all current and future media platforms. In addition, the Multi-Media Journalist:

*              Shoots and edits news material.

*              Performs engaging stand-ups or live shots as assigned.

*              Posts stories on station website.

*              Strategically engages in social media.

Qualifications

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Ability to meet deadlines.

* Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays.

* Ability to shoot and edit with speed, efficiency and creativity in a newsroom or field environment.

* Ability to produce high quality news stories across all content platforms.

* Must have a valid Driver’s License and a clean driving record.

* Non-linear editing experience preferred.

 

Please apply online to: www.tribunemedia.com. Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the united States.

Company Info

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.

