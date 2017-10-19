Love science? Discover why “Chemistry Rocks” at the Woodland Mall on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Chemistry Week is coming up, and to celebrate local chemist are teaching kids why "Chemistry Rocks" at the Woodland Mall on Saturday.

The Woodland Mall will be filled with chemists from local colleges, universities, and businesses will be running demonstration booths and providing hands-on activities for kids of all ages.

The theme for this year's event is "Chemistry Rocks," so there will be a heavy focus on geochemistry, soil chemistry, and gem chemistry.

There will also be an illustrated poster contest for students up to 12th grade, with a $25 Meijer gift card for each age group for the best poster.

All activities are free and open to the public. The event runs Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on these activities and more, visit westernmichigan.sites.acs.org.