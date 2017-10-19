Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The grandson of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez will wrap up his Grand Rapids trip today.

Andres Chavez is a political activist who focuses on immigration reform.

On Wednesday he spoke to students at Grand Rapids Community College, calling on the next generation to make life better for immigrants.

Today, Chavez will speak to students with Grand Rapids Public Schools.

2. In addition to their skills on the baseball diamond, the West Michigan Whitecaps are known for their unique ballpark food. Now their food is getting some recognition from Ballpark Digest.

The team's beer cheese poutine was the winner of the annual Fan Food Vote, a contest held each season that adds a new item or two to the ballpark's menu. Now Ballpark Digest has named it the best new ballpark food item of 2017.

The dish consists of waffle fries, pulled pork and barbecue sauce, a beer based cheese sauce, and green onions. There's no word yet from the Whitecaps on whether the poutine will return next season, but previous winners like the giant Fifth Third burger have become regular items.

3. Both the Red Wings and the Pistons have played and won their home openers at the brand new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Why is this a big deal? It's the first time in decades that the basketball team has had a home court in the city.

They hosted the Charlotte Hornets, and rapper Eminem was there getting the crowd riled up. The team also added some new faces in the off-season including former Boston Celtic, Avery Bradly, and first-round draft pick, Luke Kennard.

The Pistons outscored Charlotte 27-18 in the second quarter, building an 11 point lead they didn't have much trouble keeping.

Detroit won 102-90.

4. Kids will be over the moon with the new women of NASA Legos that they just announced.

The 231-piece set features Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black women to travel in space.

Also included in the set are figures of astronomer and educator Nancy Grace Roman, and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

Lego versions of the space shuttle challenger and the Hubble space telescope can be put together with the set.

It'll retail for $24.99 and goes on sale November 1.

5. Are you a die-hard Saturday Night Live fan? There's a traveling exhibit that's all about the show, and it's making a pit-stop in Chicago.

The exhibit includes a full-size replica of the show's longtime home in the Big Apple: Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

That's not all, you'll be able to meet current cast members and alumni.

The exhibit will be on display at the museum of broadcast communications through the rest of the year.

Tickets cost between $20 and $25, but children under 12 get in for free.