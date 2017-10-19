× MSP director to work 5 days without pay for inappropriate social media post

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Rick Snyder says that Michigan State Police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue will lose five days of pay as punishment for an inappropriate social media post.

Etue came under fire last month for a Facebook post where she referred to NFL players protesting during the national anthem as “anti-American degenerates.”

Snyder announced the decision Thursday. He says that after an investigation by MSP, Etue will remain the job, but will “have a suspension of pay for five days while reporting to work.”

The governor says he has “full faith” in Etue’s leadership.

On Sept. 24, Etue shared a meme on her personal Facebook page that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America.” She has apologized but hasn’t publicly explained why she shared it.

Some black lawmakers want her fired. Snyder says it’s time to “find common ground rather than rehash past mistakes.”

Here is Gov. Snyder’s complete statement:

“Colonel Etue posted something on social media that was inappropriate. She immediately apologized and has acted to demonstrate that apology, including facilitating meetings with various groups to hear concerns and to share the work the Michigan State Police does in cities and neighborhoods statewide to connect with the communities they serve and recruit new troopers from all backgrounds. “I have full faith in Col. Etue’s leadership as the commander of the Michigan State Police, which I believe to be the best law enforcement body in the nation. The Colonel has served honorably as an enlisted trooper for 30 years, and I hope we can come together as Michiganders to move forward and find common ground, rather than rehash past mistakes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.