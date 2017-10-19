Police search for suspect who robbed Wyoming CVS store

Surveillance photo from Wyoming CVS

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the person who robbed a Wyoming CVS Pharmacy Wednesday night.

Police say they were called at about 10:00 p.m. to the CVS at 28th Street and Byron Center where clerks told them a man assaulted them and demanded cash.  He was wearing a matching gray and black jogging suit, black and white shoes and yellow gardening gloves.  The suspect’s hood was pulled up and had his face covered with a scarf or bandana.

The suspect left the store and headed north on Byron Center.  A police K9 tried to track the suspect but was not successful.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-53-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

