Report: Tigers to hire Ron Gardenhire as next manager

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers are poised to hire Ron Gardenhire as their next manager, according to multiple reports.

The first report was in an article in The Athletic , citing Major League sources who spoke to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports the Tigers are “working out details” of the contract.

Gardenhire, who turns 60 on Oct. 24, has a career managerial record of 1,068 wins and 1,039 losses, according to Baseball Reference. His Minnesota Twins’ teams finished first six times during his 13-year tenure there. However, his postseason record was 6-21, and he was fired after the 2014 season – the Twins’ fourth consecutive with a losing slate.

Gardenhire was the Arizona Diamondbacks’ bench coach this past season. He underwent successful prostate-cancer surgery during the season.

He replaces former Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus, who the Tigers announced near season’s end would not be brought back. Detroit posted a 64-98 record, after trading a number of its star players.

Detroit has the top draft pick next year.