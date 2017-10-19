Watch Halloween flicks on the big screen at Getty Drive-In Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is just a couple weeks away, and it's gotten many people in the mood to watch scary movies. To help set the mood for Halloween, the UICA and Celebration Cinema are teaming up for a night of spooky fun at the Getty Drive-In Theatre to feature family-friendly, Halloween inspired films.

Here's a schedule of films and activities for Halloween at the Getty Drive-In:

6:30 p.m.: Trunk-or-Treating

7:30 p.m.: Casper, Frankenstein, Dracula

9:00 p.m.: The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadow Cast (Rated R)

Guests are encouraged to decorate their cars and dress up in costumes for a chance to win prizes.

Halloween at the Getty Drive-In Theatre will take place on Saturday, October 28.

Tickets cost $5 for kids under 12, and $7 for adults. Kids ages 5 and under get in for free.

For more information on activities and movie titles, visit uica.org/movies.