Wolverine Worldwide to close its Rockford distribution center, move jobs to California

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford-based footwear manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide plans to shut down its Rockford distribution center by early 2018, and move some jobs to a new center in California.
Wolverine says in a written statement sent to FOX 17, “We must…continually evolve to meet the shifting challenges of the market, including the most effective ways to distribute our products.
“Earlier this year, we opened a 720,000-square-foot distribution center in Beaumont, California…the decision to transition our Rockford distribution center business to the Beaumont location will allow us to better serve customers in the fast-evolving consumer and global marketplace.”
Wolverine Worldwide says the transition process will take place over the next few months, with an estimated completion sometime during the first quarter of 2018.
The DC-47 distribution plant is at 9300 Courtland Drive NE, at 11 Mile Road.
“There are approximately 50 employees who currently work at DC 47. Wolverine is committed to assisting all affected employees in transitioning through the closure.”
Libi Uremovic
wolverine is getting a great deal because beaumont’s a scam …
the SEC has issued a Cease and Desist and seven of the executive staff have been indicted; city manager, city attorney, finance director, planning director, economic development director, public works director, and chief of police …
$400 million is missing out of the city of beaumont … the city built 20,000 houses, but never built fire stations, roadways, or a recycled water facility…. 2/3’s of the water is imported from northern cali – and it’s expensive … taxes are high and the housing values are a fraction of the rest of the state …
the warehouse wolverine is moving into was built without following state and federal laws … the city and the developer are scrambling to built ‘potrero interchange’ because there’s no way for 10-wheelers to enter the property from the highway except to come to a complete stop to make the turn… the city can’t get financing because they embezzled $300 million out of federal municipal bonds and just last March, 2017 forged their financial statements to try to get a private bank loan .. .
read the audits, indictments, and SEC Cease and Desist Order on http://beaumontgate.org/