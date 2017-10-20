3-month-old Parker is ready to find his forever family

Posted 12:10 PM, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:09PM, October 20, 2017

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Parker! He is a 3-month-old Retriever and American Staffy mix who's looking for a family to call his own.

Parker and many other loving puppies will be up for adoption at the Subaru Loves Pets even on Saturday, October 28. There will be cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, and critters that will have their adoption fees waived thanks to Fox Subaru, Chow Hound, and ASPCA.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for pre-approved applicants, and from 12 to 4 for the general public.

For more information on Parker or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.

1 Comment

  • Lyrics Miller-Smith

    I’ll take Parker
    You can contact my vet and they’ll ensure you all my pets are up to date on their shots and they are all in training

    Reply