Addix works with teams to design gear from start to finish

For event organizers or members of an athletic team looking for great gear for a special event, or every game for that matter, they should become familiar with the name Addix.

When it comes to creating the exact look customers want, this local company will work with a team from concept to completion to make their gear look the very best on the field and in the stands.

Noel Dean, vice president of business development, talks more about the jersey-making process, and how they help out in the community.

To learn more about Addix's team gear, or their work in the community, visit AddixGear.com or call (616)-987-3364.