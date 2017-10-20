× Car strikes Chippewa Hills school bus; police say car had the right of way

REMUS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a car that struck a Chippewa Hills School bus this morning in Remus had the right-of-way.

It happened around 7:44 a.m. at the intersection of 30th Avenue and Arthur Road. Sheriff’s department investigators say the bus turned left in front of a car driven by a 32-year-old woman from Remus.

Police say she tried to stop, but hit the back corner of the bus.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bus driver and students on the bus were not injured, nor was the driver of the car. However, police say a child in her vehicle was taken to a hospital in Mount Pleasant for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say alcohol and speeding were not factors in the crash.