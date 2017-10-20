Enjoy a brew and raise money for breast cancer research at South Haven Brewpub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so why not enjoy a brew while giving money to a good cause? Join South Haven Brewpub as they host their breast cancer awareness fundraiser on Sunday.

Head over to South Haven's only micro-brewery for good food, beer, live music, and more to raise money and spread information about breast cancer.

They'll also be celebrating the release of a brand new beer, New England IPA.

$1 from every pint sold will go directly to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

South Haven Brewpub is located at 515 Williams Street. For more information on brews, growlers, or brewery hours, call 269-767-7105.