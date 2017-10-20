× Grand Rapids Comic Con this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Pop culture is coming to life at the Grand Rapids Comic Con with more than 30 celebrities expected at the three-day event.

“A lot of people think that it’s strictly just comic books and that it’s just the sales of comic books, and that’s not it at all,” said Brittani Stickler, Programming Coordinator at Grand Rapids Comic Con.

Oct. 20-22 at Devos Place are three days dedicated to anyone looking to get out and experience their favorite pop icons in the flesh. Mark Hodges, Event Coordinator and Co-Owner of GR Comic Con, says nearly 30 celebrities will be making an appearance this year.

“Hollywood celebrities, nationally known comic artists, best selling authors, with hordes of displays and great photo ops,” Hodges said.

Some of the stars this year include: Billy Dee Williams, who played the role of Lando Calrissian in Star Wars, Kevin Sorbo from the television series Hercules, and Jim Cummings, known for his voice of ‘Winnie the Pooh.’

Comic Con is also the perfect time to join the cosplay scene, where super fans make their own costumes and show them off during the festivities. Tickets are on sale at the door for $20 Friday, $30 Saturday, and $25 Sunday. Three day passes are $55.

“Wear comfortable shoes if you’re planning on coming out because there is a lot of walking with a lot of fun panels that are coming out,” Stickler said.