MDEQ testing water of three local elementary schools

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Three elementary schools in the Rockford Public Schools District are having their water sources tested after officials recently found PFOs in local water sources.

Cannonsburg Elementary, Crestwood Elementary and Lakes Elementary are having their water sources tested a precautionary measure, according to the school district.

Test samples were taken from each of the locations on Friday morning.

These three schools and East Rockford Middle School operate off well water while the other nine schools in the district use municipal water.

After many locations near Belmont tested positive, the tests will check to see if PFOS are present in the water at these schools. The contamination is believed the be caused from old Wolverine Worldwide dump sites in the area.

The samples were sent to a laboratory and results will be available in a couple of weeks.