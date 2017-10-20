Snowy winter for West Michigan?

West Michigan – NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has released the Winter Outlook for 2017-2018. NOAA is predicting a developing La Nina this upcoming winter which could shape the pattern of weather across the country.

Typical La Nina patterns mean above average precipitation and colder than average temperatures in the north, and below normal precipitation and milder in the south.

The latest winter forecasts predicts cooler than average temperatures over the Northern Plains and warmer than average temperatures across the south. The Great Lakes and Michigan lie between the two, meaning an Equal Chance of temperatures either below or above average.

The Winter Outlook for precipitation shows wetter than average chances for the Midwest, Northern Plains and parts of the Rockies.

This forecast would indicate an “active weather pattern” for Michigan with the storm track mainly through the Ohio Valley. For West Michigan this could lead to more snow and perhaps more chances of freezing rain.

NOAA will update their Winter Outlook on Nov. 16.