Put a spin on trick-or-treating with the kids this year and go where the wild things are, like at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park for their Park Before Dark Halloween event.

Jash and Lena stopped by to talk about the event, and brough along some of the wild animals to see on Saturday night.

Park Before Dark will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 12 - 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $9 per person.

For more information, call (616)-868-6711 or visit boulderridgewap.com.