Woodland Mall hosting job fair for 300+ positions Saturday

This Saturday, October 21st, Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids will host a job fair where retailers will be looking to fill hundreds of spots for the holiday season.

The job fair will last from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.. The mall says there will be part-time, full-time and seasonal spots open.

Most of the retailers involved in the fair will have tables outside their storefronts Saturday. Some stores plan to conduct interviews and make offers on the spot.

The mall suggests those interested in getting a job Saturday pick up a map of participating stores at their guest services counter when they arrive.

The following stores are planning to participate in Saturday’s free event.