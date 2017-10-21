× 600 pumpkins to be given away Saturday in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A total of 600 pumpkins will be given away Saturday at the Green Family and Friends annual Pumpkin Giveaway.

The event is happening at Morley Park, 70 Cedar Street, in Cedar Springs from 2- 6 p.m.

There will also be refreshments, games, a magician, as well as a costume contest.

Green Family and Friends hosts an even every year to support low-income communities through family-friendly activities.

The event is free to attend but donations are being accepted and donated to the Ricker family to help with medical expenses.

Schedule:

2 p.m. – Pumpkin Patch opens, games, food, and silent auction will open

2:45 p.m. – Magic Show with Stormy the Magician

3:45 p.m. – Costume contest ages 2-5, then ages 6-10, and then kids ages 11-16.

Kids ages 2-16 are able to take part in the Pumpkin Giveaway, 1 per child.