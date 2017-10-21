× Chemistry at Woodland Mall today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Woodland Mall will be hosting local chemists today just in time for the 30th anniversary of National Chemistry Week.

Kids will be able to see various demonstrations. They will also be able to compete in an illustrated poem contest.

The winner gets a $25 gift card to Meijer.

Local American Chemical Society and chemistry clubs from local colleges, universities, and businesses are sponsoring demo booths. The theme this year is Chemistry Rocks! focusing on geochemistry, soil chemistry, and gem chemistry.

The event is free and goes from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

For more information, visit the American Chemical Society’s website.