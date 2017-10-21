Community wears purple to show support for young girl hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- It's a sign of support for a young girl at Friday night's Lowell vs. Northview game.

The Red Arrows student section went purple to honor 11-year-old Cora Gonzalez who was hit by a car in Rockford earlier this month and ended up in a coma.

According to the family's Team Cora Facebook page, Cora was pulled off her ventilator Thursday and is now breathing on her own.

Cora's brother is a senior at Lowell High School and his classmates wore purple to show support for the family.

Lowell beat Northview at home 57 -27 final.