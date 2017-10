× Driver, passenger OK after hitting deer while riding motorcycle

SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are expected to be okay after they hit a deer while riding a motorcycle north on Lake Shore Drive in Sheldon Township on Friday evening.

According to police, Frederik Featherly, 58, was driving the motorcycle and Melissa Featherly, 59, was the passenger.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and Melissa Featherly sustained non life threatening injuries.