Grand Rapids Public Library used book sale this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Library is making it easy for you to buy books this weekend.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be going on at the GRPL Main Branch on Library Street.

Saturday, October 21st they will offer a 3 for $1 deal on used books.

Sunday, October 22nd they will let you fill a bag they provide you with for $5.

All proceeds will benefit the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Admission is free.

For more information and times, visit their website.