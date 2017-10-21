× MSU enforces new no-bag policy, adds extra security for events on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After receiving general threats again athletic events, Michigan State University is stepping up security to ensure the safety of students, faculty and visitors.

Starting October 18 the university changed a policy for their indoor sporting events to prohibit attendees from bringing bags inside the Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena.

The university currently has a similar policy for their home football games.

In a release from MSU campus police it stated “though there have been no specific threats made, police, athletic and campus leaders want to remind members of the MSU community to always remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. If you see something, say something; it is always better to be safe.”

The release also stated that MSU police will be stepping up their presence at home football games and big events on campus.

For a full list of MSU security policies visit https://gameday.msu.edu/Policies.html.