NFL Viewing Guide Week 7: No Lions but plenty of football all over

FOX 17 – It is the bye week for the Detroit Lions and due to some odd schedule changes at the networks, we have a couple of different cross-overs on the schedule this week, that actually benefit local fans of the NFC North.

First of all, Fox will air the New Orleans Saints visiting the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Normally, games where the visiting team is from the NFC, the game is broadcast on Fox. But this week, three games show up on “the other side.”

The Carolina Panthers at the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks at the New York Giants, both play on CBS broadcasts this week. The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins show up on Fox. Why the switches? It allows the New York market to see both the Giants and the Jets, and then the switch of the Bears game to CBS helps level the playing field for the networks, as far as I can tell.

CBS has the doubleheader this week, so here we’ll see the Panthers vs. the Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers (again!) at 4:25 p.m.