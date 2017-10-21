× Police: Jogger used pepper spray on suspect who alledgely charged at her

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a jogger used pepper spray on a man who she said tried to run at her while she out for a run.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of MN Avenue and 31 Street in Comstock Township. according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The jogger reported a black 2007 sedan with a rear spoiler with white markings passed her while she was out running. About 10 minutes later, the woman noticed the car on the side of the road on 31st Street near Kilgore. She reported to police the male suspect got out of the passenger side and allegedly ran at her. After using the pepper spray on him, the man got back into the car and drove off.

The male suspect was described as a white male around 5’8″ between 25-30 with a medium build and brown curly hair. Police note they also are looking for a female suspect. Police describe her has a white female around 25-30 years old, medium build with straight brown hair.

The jogger wasn’t hurt.

Call police if you have any information.