× Shipshewana on the Road comes to Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Shipshewana On The Road” is taking over the Deltaplex this weekend.

There will be many vendors selling various items like crafts, home decor, jewelry, clothes homemade food and much more.

The show runs Saturday from 9 A.M. until 6 P.M. and tomorrow from 10 A.M. until 5 P.M.

Children 12 and under are free and tickets for adults are $4.

There is free parking at the Deltaplex.