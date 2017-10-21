Sunny, warm and breezy Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday is expected to have sunny skies with above average temperatures. This time of year West Michigan should see afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s. Instead we will see highs in the upper 70s this afternoon, a good 20 degrees above average. A warm southerly breeze will aid to our warmer temperatures as well.

Warm winds will work out of the south and southeast Saturday giving West Michigan some breezy conditions. Wind gusts expected to be around 15-25 mph into the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions continue through the weekend into Sunday. Lake Michigan has a small craft advisory in effect until Sunday evening due to windy conditions leading to increasing waves through the weekend.

Our next chance for rain returns for the second half of Sunday. Rain chances will increase as we head later into the afternoon and evening on Sunday. More prominent rain showers arrive late Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning with periods of heavy rainfall possible.

After a lull in the shower activity Monday afternoon, West Michigan expects another round of showers to move in late Monday night into Tuesday. Multiple rounds of showers are expected throughout the week with heavy rainfall possible. Cooler air moves in starting on Tuesday allowing us to work afternoon high temperatures closer to average and even a bit below average.