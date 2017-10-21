× The Famous Pumpkin Train runs weekends in October

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun to do on these fall weekends, take your kids for a ride on the famous Pumpkin Train that takes off from the Coopersville and Marne railway.

On October 21st and 28th, it runs 11 A.M., 1:30 P.M., AND 3:30 P.M.

And on October 22nd, and 29th, it runs 1 P.M. AND 3 P.M.

There is a cast of fun characters aboard the train that will be sing and dance for you. Each kid will get to pick out a free pumpkin at the end of the ride.

Ticket prices range.

For more information, visit their website.