× “This is why I love this community:” Pumpkin fundraiser raises money for Ricker family

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich.– A family in Cedar Springs got some much-needed support from their community on Saturday at an annual fundraiser. The Green Friend and Family Great Pumpkin Giveaway benefitted the Ricker family this year, whose two sons were diagnosed with cancer just 11 months apart.

600 pumpkins were given away in addition to family-friendly activities. The event is put on every year to support low-income communities, but this year all of the donations would go to help the Ricker family with medical expenses.

The man behind the event was Cordell Green.

“We thought we could help,” said organizer Cordell Green. “We decided we were going to put this together.”

Green has put on this event for four years now, but this was the first year it was open to the public.

“The Ricker family needs it,” said Green. “That young man gives me inspiration. He’s fighting and I just hope if something like that happened to my family we’d get this support.”

“I’m ready and I will try to help as best I can,” said nine year old Matthew Jones.

The day was full of games, costume contests, face painting and treats: 1,700 cupcakes to be exact. All of them were made by Dawn Trasky.

“It took me all week to make them and I am still working,” said Dawn Trasky. “We had a great amount of volunteers and even up to the last minute people kept coming in to help.”

The event was free and open to the public, but donations were welcomed. Green had a goal of raising $10,000.

“This is why I love this community,” said Green. “The city of Cedar Springs has been so great. They’ve helped us so much.

If you’d like to donate to help the Ricker family, head to their Go Fund Me page.