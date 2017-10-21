× Trunk or treating in Kentwood and Byron Center

WEST MICHIGAN — There are a few different areas hosting ‘trunk or treat’ events today.

The Trunk or Treat in Kentwood starts at 10 A.M. and goes until 2 P.M. outside the city’s Parks and Recreation Department on Breton Road.

There will be lots of candy handed out and kids are invited to wear their costumes.

In Byron Center, a trunk or treat will be held at the Byron Township Recreation Center.

Kids are also encouraged to come out in costume and enjoy candy, balloon animals, and pony rides.

This one will go from 12 P.M. until 2 P.M.