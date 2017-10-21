× Volunteers planning to clean-up the Rogue River

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Perrin Brewing is partnering with CAN’d Aid Foundation to show Mother Nature some love this weekend.

They will be cleaning up the Rogue River in Rockford.

This clean up will be done in nontraditional fashion, but using canoes and kayaks. They partnered with Trout Unlimited and AAA Canoe Rental of Rockford to make it so the volunteer crew can collect debris while canoeing and/or kayaking.

Canoe rentals are limited so volunteers are encouraged to sign up for free online to secure a spot.

Volunteers will meet Saturday at 9:30 a.m. inside Richardson-Sowerby Park.

The canoe/kayak drop in will be at 12 Mile and Summit Road.

Children are welcome to attend. Canoes, gloves, and trash bags will be provided.

For more information, you can see the event on Facebook, and you can sign up to be a volunteer here.