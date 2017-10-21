× West Michigan zoos celebrating Halloween early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is getting in the Halloween Spirit for the next two weekends for its annual “Zoo goes Boo!” event.

Organizers say there will be cool decorations, giant inflatable creatures, and even some skeleton flamingos.

The kids will be able to go trick-or-treating and play fun games.

Tickets cost $8 per person and $3 for members.

Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is also celebrating Halloween with it’s 30th annual “Zoo Boo” running through October 29.

Take the kids out for hayrides, lots of entertainment, and games all while seeing the animals.

Tickets are $10, or $9 for members, with children under two getting in for free.