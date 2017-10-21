Woodland Mall hosting holiday job fair Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the holiday season quickly approaching, dozens of retailers at Woodland Mall are looking to fill nearly 300 positions to help with the busiest time of the year.

The mall is hosting the job fair 12-6 p.m. Saturday, October 21. Employers are looking to fill positions ranging from part to full-time, seasonal, and permanent help.

Retailers who are hiring will have a representative and a table outside their store during the job fair to pick up applications and answer questions throughout the afternoon.

Stores like JcPenney and Forever 21 will be doing interviews and making offers on the spot.

For a list of retailers hiring, click here.

