Another warm and breezy day with showers expected late Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday is expected to start off with some sunshine before more clouds develop throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be warm and above average working into the lower 70s. Showers expected to arrive mainly later in the day.

Showers are expected to arrive around 3-5 o’clock this evening in a scattered fashion with some heavy rainfall at times and even some thunder. Showers will continue throughout the overnight hours and into the Monday morning commute.

Heavy rainfall is expected throughout these showers heading into this week Several inches of rain expected mostly along and east of 131. Areas highlighted in green will be under a flood watch starting Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

After a brief lull in the shower activity Monday afternoon, West Michigan expects another round of showers to move in late Monday night into Tuesday. Multiple rounds of showers are expected throughout the week with heavy rainfall possible. Cooler air moves in starting on Tuesday allowing us to work afternoon high temperatures closer to average and even a bit below average.