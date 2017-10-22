Appeal backed by former presidents raises $31M

Posted 1:02 PM, October 22, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The five living former presidents have attended a concert to benefit victims of hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(L-R) Former US Presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attend the Hurricane Relief concert in College Station, Texas, on October 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM CHAPIN (Photo credit: JIM CHAPIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter called on Americans to donate to the appeal that has raised $31 million so far. They avoided politics in their remarks and none of them mentioned President Donald Trump.

President George H.W. Bush did not address the crowd but smiled and waved from the stage. The 93-year-old elder Bush suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and appeared in a wheelchair at the event.

Grammy award winner Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at the concert.

