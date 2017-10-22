Bell, Ferris State Reclaim Anchor-Bone Trophy

Posted 12:39 AM, October 22, 2017, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- After missing the last four weeks due to an ankle injury, Ferris State quarterback Reggie Bell returned on Saturday for their game agains Grand Valley State at Top Taggart stadium.

The Bulldogs fell to the Lakers in the 2016 regular season, but after a Bell touchdown in the 4th quarter Ferris State came back for the 28-27 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s