Bell, Ferris State Reclaim Anchor-Bone Trophy

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- After missing the last four weeks due to an ankle injury, Ferris State quarterback Reggie Bell returned on Saturday for their game agains Grand Valley State at Top Taggart stadium.

The Bulldogs fell to the Lakers in the 2016 regular season, but after a Bell touchdown in the 4th quarter Ferris State came back for the 28-27 win.