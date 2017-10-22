× Benefit planned for Barn For Equine Learning

LOWELL, Mich. — More than six months after a deadly barn fire at the Barn For Equine Learning, a benefit has been planned to help the owners rebuild.

The Classic Equestrian in Ada is hosting the benefit Saturday, October 28th.

There will be raffles, a photo booth, food, drinks and lots of items for sale.

All proceeds will be given to the barn to help rebuild after a suspect accused of arson allegedly chained the barn doors shut before setting it on fire.

13 horses died in the blaze and the barn was a complete lost.

So far the owners have started to rebuild and have welcomed new horses.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, 616-558-1903.