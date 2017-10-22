Deputies searching for attempted armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo Co.

Posted 1:12 AM, October 22, 2017, by

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are searching for a suspect they attempted to rob a store late Saturday night.

It happened at Storey’s Market, 7525 E N Avenue, around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies say the suspect entered the store, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded them to lay on the floor.

The clerk was able to run away to the back of the store and the suspect fled the scene on a bike and didn’t get away with anything.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’10 with a thin build wearing a camouflage hooded jacked or sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, and something covering his face.

If you know anything call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

