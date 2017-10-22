× Grand Rapids winter parking restrictions begin Nov. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a sure sign of the winter on the way as the city of Grand Rapids prepares to enforce it’s odd-even parking restrictions starting November 1st.

Those restrictions last until April 1st and affected streets will be marked with signs.

The rules simply mean that on each even numbered day – parking is prohibited on the odd numbered side of the street from 1 A.M. until 6 P.M.

On each odd numbered day – parking is prohibited on the even numbered side of the street from 1 A.M. until 6 P.M.

From 6:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M., next day parking is allowed on both sides of the street, unless otherwise noted.

Click here to view a complete map of all the affected streets.