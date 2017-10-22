× Local students help prepare care packages for ALS patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students who are part of West Catholic High School’s cross country team paid it forward this weekend for ALS patients and their families.

Members of the team met at Holy Spirit High school at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and were all assigned different tasks by members of the Susan Mast ALS Foundation which is based out of Walker.

Some of the students wrote and colored ‘Thinking of You’ cards and helped address the organization’s monthly newsletters.

Others helped pack box lunches for patients and their families when they don’t have enough energy to make their own food.

Organizers of the event tell us they were grateful to have the student’s help.

According to the Susan Mast ALS Foundation a person is diagnosed with the disease every 90 minutes.

For more information on the foundation you can check out their website.