Noto’s Fall Wine Fest to benefit Lori’s Voice kid in need of wheelchair accessible van

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --- Noto's Old World Italian Dining is putting on their Fall Wine Fest on Friday, October 27th from 7pm - 10pm.

Part of ticket sales go towards a charity you chose when you purchase your ticket.

Lori's Voice is one of those charities. This year they have picked Isiah David as the recipient of the proceeds.

Isiah was born with Merosin Negative Congenital Muscular Dystrophy. This is considered to be an ultra rare and progressive disease. Isiah is now in a power chair and his family is in need of an accessible conversion van to get him to and from his appointments and all the other places a typical eight year old needs to go.

To help Isiah and his family, you can donate on their GoFundMe page or buy a ticket to the event. $50 of every VIP and $10 of every general ticket benefits Lori's Voice and will assist Isiah with getting his van.

Tickets are $60 for general or $100 for VIP but will increase to $65 or $110 for VIP the day of the event. You can purchase tickets at Noto's website.