Weather Service: Oklahoma hit with as many as 4 tornadoes

Posted 12:12 PM, October 22, 2017, by

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Emergency managers and the National Weather Service are surveying damage from storms that spawned as many as four tornadoes in southwest Oklahoma.

The overnight storms tore part of the roof off of a casino and toppled power lines and trees. No injuries have been reported.

Meteorologist John Pike says officials were in Tillman, Comanche, McClain and Seminole counties early Sunday, where the tornadoes and damage had been reported. Forecasters issued eight tornado warnings as the storms developed Saturday evening.

Pike says the worst of the damage appears to be at the Riverwind Casino in Norman, where a possible twister ripped part of its roof off during a Beach Boys concert that was attended by Gov. Mary Fallin.

Emergency managers also reported minor damage to some other businesses.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s