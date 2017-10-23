2017 High School Football Playoff Pairings

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan High School Football playoffs are here and here is the complete rundown of schools in the FOX 17 Blitz area that are moving on and where they play next. Most games are scheduled for Friday night at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Some times have not yet been determined.

Division 1

Regional 1 – District 1 – Grandville (6-3) at West Ottawa (8-1) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Regional 1 – District 1 – Rockford (6-3) at Grand Ledge (8-1) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Division 2

Regional 1 – District 2 – Mattawan (7-2) at Forest Hills Central (9-0) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Regional 1 – District 2 – Portage Central (7-2) at Mona Shores (8-1) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Regional 2 – District 1 – Lowell (6-3) at Flushing (7-2) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Division 3

Regional 1 – District 1 – Holland (6-3) at Muskegon (9-0) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Regional 1 – District 1 – Zeeland West (6-3) at Zeeland East (9-0) – Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Zeeland Stadium

Regional 1 – District 2 – Cedar Springs (6-3) at East Grand Rapids (9-0) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Regional 1 – District 2 – Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) at DeWitt (8-1) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Regional 2 – District 1 – Coldwater (6-3) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (9-0) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Regional 2 – District 2 – St. Joseph (7-2) at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Division 4

Regional 2 – District 1 – Whitehall (6-3) at Belding (7-2)

Regional 2 – District 1 – Coopersville (6-3) at Comstock Park (6-3)

Regional 2 – District 2 – Godwin Heights (7-2) at Kelloggsville (9-0)

Regional 2 – District 2 – Unity Christian (6-3) at GR Catholic Central (9-0)

Regional 3 – District 1 – Benton Harbor (5-4) at Edwardsburg (8-1)

Regional 3 – District 1 – Vicksburg (7-2) at Three Rivers (7-2)

Regional 3 – District 2 – Plainwell (7-2) at South Christian (7-2)

Division 5

Regional 1 – District 2 – Grayling (6-3) at Reed City (8-1)

Regional 1 – District 2 – Chippewa Hills (7-2) at Clare (8-1)

Regional 2 – District 1 – North Muskegon (6-3) at Oakridge (7-2)

Regional 2 – District 1 – Grant (6-3) at Newaygo (7-2)

Regional 3 – District 1 – Berrien Springs (6-3) at GR West Catholic (7-2)

Regional 3 – District 1 – Dowagiac (6-3) at Kalamazoo Hackett (7-2)

Regional 3 – District 2 – Ovid-Elsie (7-2) at Portland (8-1)

Division 6

Regional 2 – District 1 – Lakeview (6-3) at Montague (9-0)

Regional 2 – District 1 – Morley Stanwood (7-2) at Kent City (9-0)

Regional 3 – District 1 – Schoolcraft (5-4) at Watervliet (9-0)

Regional 3 – District 1 – Delton Kellogg (5-4) at Parchment (6-3)

Division 7

Regional 2 – District 1 – Saranac (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)

Regional 2 – District 1 – NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1)

Regional 3 – District 1 – Maple Valley (5-4) at Hartford (6-3) – Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Regional 3 – District 1 – Springport (6-3) at Saugatuck (6-3)

Regional 3 – District 2 – Homer (6-3) at Cassopolis (8-1)

Regional 3 – District 2 – Union City (7-2) at Reading (7-2)

Division 8

Regional 3 – District 1 – St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (7-2) at Mendon (9-0), Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Regional 3 – District 1 – Decatur (6-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1)

Regional 3 – District 2 – Fulton (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (7-2)