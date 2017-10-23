4 year old full of fight after cancer diagnosis

Posted 11:12 AM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, October 23, 2017

4 year old Olive Schmitz is a fighter full of fire and spunk. A little girl who was diagnosed with acute t-cell lymphoma. A diagnoses that eventually caused her stop walking and talking, but certainly didn't take away her fight. Watch the video above to see how she is beating the odds.

